South Africa

Overberg wildfires: Some active lines, but residential areas safe for now

14 January 2019 - 08:21 By TimesLIVE
An aerial view of the Volmoed area, captured on January 13 2019.
An aerial view of the Volmoed area, captured on January 13 2019.
Image: Greater Overberg FPA via Facebook

Firefighting operations were continuing in areas around Hermanus and Franskraal at the edge of the Gansbaai area, but no immediate risk to residential areas was foreseen, the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association said.

In an update issued at 7pm Sunday, the organisation said the Betty’s Bay fire had been contained, although monitoring continued. Saturday’s flare-ups at Oudebosch/Bailey’s had been mopped up. Betty’s Bay and surrounding areas were still without water and electricity, with no clarity on when the basic services would be restored. Water tanks were, however, operational.

The FPA said “the Hemel-en-Aarde/Karwyderskraal, now referred to as the Hermanus fire, still has some active lines and requires active fire-fighting. Successes have been achieved and major damage averted.

“The Franskraal fire has one remaining active fire line with several fragile contained lines. Direct attack and mop-up operations are ongoing.”

Garden Route matriculant triumphs despite ordeal by fire

A matriculant who lost three family members when her home was destroyed by fire during the second week of her final exams still completed the job and ...
News
1 day ago

At Volmoed, near Hermanus, all structures were safe, it said.

“Fires are still burning in the kloof west of Volmoed, which are posing a challenge due to accessibility and are being worked. These fires will be monitored overnight. The threat to houses and restaurant at La Vierge has been averted by direct and indirect attack using ground units and air resources.

“The Onrusberg fire is contained to the northern side without further active spread, but lines on the mountain are fragile and will be closely monitored overnight.” There was no threat to residential areas.

All roads, except the De Bos Dam Road, were open on Sunday, including the R44, R43, Karwyderskraal and R320.

