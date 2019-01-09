Abuse of schoolchildren stops right now, warns premier Makhura
Gauteng premier David Makhura on Wednesday issued a stern warning to anyone who harms pupils in schools across the province.
"We don't want any of our children to be abused or raped. We need to make sure our children our safe in this beautiful school and other Gauteng schools.
"We love them. We don't want anyone to touch them. Anyone who wants to touch them touches us!" warned Makhura.
Makhura was speaking in the hall of the newly built R105m Menzi Primary School in Langaville, near Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.
Also in attendance were Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo, acting Ekhurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya and various other government officials.
"The most important people here today are the people of Langaville," said Makhura. "This school does not belong to the principal or a teacher; it belongs to the community. The people that have to protect the school is the community."
He described Wednesday as a "beautiful day" but used the opportunity to warn that those who messed up would be fired, adding that they did not want corrupt officials in the ANC.
The new face-brick, green-roofed building has 33 "smart" classrooms. The school's new science classroom is fitted with shiny taps and basins, while the technology classroom is fitted with a big touch-screen TV, to be used for teaching. Tablets have been placed on desks for the children to use.
Outside, the school boasts a soccer field and a tennis court. A jungle gym with a sandpit sits outside the Grade R classrooms, while trees have been planted and drinking fountains installed.
Pupils stood proudly in their blue school uniforms on the first day of school on Wednesday, The hall erupted in loud cheers and singing after a representative from Base Major Construction donated R20,000 to the school.
According to Lesufi, it is the 53rd new school built in Gauteng. Equipped with modern facilities and a fast internet connection, Lesufi said it was the first school in the area where pupils would "never have to smell chalk or be asked to clean a chalkboard".
He warned against vandalism and urged pupils and the community to protect the new school. "This is your school - take care of it," he said.
"If you burn this school, we will never repair it ... Whenever you protest, burn your tyres as you feel, but don't burn down the school.
"We are not doing this for you; we are doing this for the young ones," added Lesufi. "These young ones are the first generation that will not queue for a RDP house but will queue for a graduation ceremony."
About 140,000 Grade 1 pupils started their first day in the Gauteng education system on Wednesday. A relatively smooth first day was expected, despite a spate of parents applying at the last minute, the department said on Tuesday.