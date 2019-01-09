Abuse of schoolchildren stops right now, warns premier Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Wednesday issued a stern warning to anyone who harms pupils in schools across the province.

"We don't want any of our children to be abused or raped. We need to make sure our children our safe in this beautiful school and other Gauteng schools.

"We love them. We don't want anyone to touch them. Anyone who wants to touch them touches us!" warned Makhura.

Makhura was speaking in the hall of the newly built R105m Menzi Primary School in Langaville, near Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.