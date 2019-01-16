MEC ‘can’t lift’ Schweizer-Reneke teacher’s suspension because he didn’t suspend her, says spokesperson

North West education MEC Sello Lehari’s office on Wednesday said it was not the MEC’s place to lift the suspension of Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen.

"It was the SGB [school governing body] that suspended her. The MEC simply made the pronouncement [of the suspension]," said spokesperson Freddy Sepeng.

He was speaking to TimesLIVE following Lehari's visit to the school on Wednesday.

Barkhuizen was reportedly not employed by the education department, but had been hired by the school's governing body. She is the teacher who is alleged to have snapped the picture of grade R learners at the school on the first day of school last week that triggered an uproar.