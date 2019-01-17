Suspects in motorbike murder to appear in court

Three Limpopo men implicated in the robbery and murder of a man who offered his motorbike for sale on social media will appear in court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the men, aged 21, 29 and 32, will appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and armed robbery.

“We will advise in due course whether they will be granted bail or remanded in custody,” he said.

Chris Williams was stabbed to death around 8.40pm on Monday by three men who came to his home to view the bike, Mojapelo said.

“When the deceased went outside to show the men the bike, he was brutally attacked. His wife, who remained in the house, was alarmed by her husband’s frantic screams and rushed outside. That’s when she found her husband lying in a pool of blood,” said Mojapelo.

The men were found in possession of a brown Okapi knife, an axe, keys belonging to the vehicle owned by Williams, a cellphone and a silver grey Isuzu bakkie belonging to the father of one of the suspects.