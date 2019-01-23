South Africa

Man electrocuted on top of Cape Town train

23 January 2019 - 08:00 By Anthony Molyneaux
The body of an electrocuted man on top a train near Philippi station in Cape Town on Wednesday January 23 2019.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A man was electrocuted while he was on top of a Metrorail train travelling from Philippi station towards Cape Town early on Wednesday.

"I was told to stop the train by people walking on the service road because there was a fire on top of the train," said driver Vuyokazi Jaxa.

"When I stopped, we realised there was a man on top of the train who had been electrocuted."

Firefighters were called to the scene, which was cordoned off by law enforcement officers.

Philippi station on Cape Town's central line was closed after the incident. Passengers were urged to use Kapteinsklip station to catch a train to Cape Town.

