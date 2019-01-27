Scuba diver critical after blacking out underwater off Simonstown

A scuba diver was taken to hospital in a critical condition after losing consciousness underwater and being rescued by a dive buddy in the ocean off Simonstown.

The two men were scuba diving off Long Beach when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

"His dive buddy dumped his scuba gear and rescued him towards the shore where he raised the alarm," said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander Darren Zimmerman.

"Pisces Dive School divers happened to be on the beach at the time and their divers waded into the surf and assisted both men out the water and commenced CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) efforts on the one man."