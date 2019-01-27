South Africa

Scuba diver critical after blacking out underwater off Simonstown

27 January 2019 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
A scuba diver who lost consciousness underwater off Simonstown was rescued by a dive buddy. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Michael Hackmann

A scuba diver was taken to hospital in a critical condition after losing consciousness underwater and being rescued by a dive buddy in the ocean off Simonstown.

The two men were scuba diving off Long Beach when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

"His dive buddy dumped his scuba gear and rescued him towards the shore where he raised the alarm," said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander Darren Zimmerman.

"Pisces Dive School divers happened to be on the beach at the time and their divers waded into the surf and assisted both men out the water and commenced CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) efforts on the one man."

Cape Medical Response, Cape Town fire and rescue services, police and the NSRI responded to the emergency.

"CPR efforts were continued by paramedics and following extensive CPR efforts a pulse was restored and the man has been transported to hospital ... by ambulance in a critical condition," said Zimmerman.

The diver who pulled him from the water was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police divers recovered the dumped diver gear about 50 metres offshore.

