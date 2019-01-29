South Africa

Twitter urges Maimane to 'deal with Zille' after opposing her #TaxRevolt

29 January 2019 - 08:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA leader Mmusi Maimane faced a strong backlash on Twitter for his perceived failure to reprimand the party's former leader Helen Zille.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane faced a strong backlash on Twitter for his perceived failure to reprimand the party's former leader Helen Zille.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was heavily criticised on Monday following a Twitter statement in which he distanced himself from a tax revolt proposed by former DA leader Helen Zille.

On Saturday, Zille dominated conversation following a Twitter post in which she said she would organise a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption at the Zondo commission are not arrested. 

Maimane's critics on Twitter called him out for not responding immediately to Zille's stance on a tax revolt, accusing him of double standards by failing to reprimand Zille in the same way the party cracked down on former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

READ MORE:

Helen Zille wants a tax revolt, but not everyone is convinced

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille received much criticism on Twitter after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated are not prosecuted ...
Politics
1 day ago

I'll lead the #TaxRevolt if corrupt aren't jailed, says Zille

Helen Zille is not going gently or saying goodnight when she steps down as Western Cape premier after the election.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe president wants MDC 'crippled', rejects entreaties for dialogue - ... Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused South Africa
  5. Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X