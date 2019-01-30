Mbaks's spicy Twitter parade: Four times he brought the shade
Since leaving the cabinet and heading up the ANC's national elections campaign, Fikile Mbalula reaffirmed his spot as a Twitter favourite with his spicy tweets.
Here's how he's brought the shade recently.
Helen Zille
The premier of the Western Cape started a #TaxRevolt conversation on social media as she believes that a tax revolt would be the answer to corruption in government.
Not everyone was convinced by Zille's tax revolt, including Mbalula.
Madam u are a rascist of note.The same people u categorise as non tax payers u want them to vote for u. https://t.co/gOWuIDppjc— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2019
Solly Msimanga
A video of former Tshwane mayor and DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga engaging in a heated conversation with a civilian is making the rounds on social media and Mbalula is having a field day with it.
Solly msimanga after being rejected by the voter He shouts Futshek! pic.twitter.com/MwBSrc3OKw— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2019
Solly Msimangas outbursts shouting futshek! https://t.co/nFcg3QE19J— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2019
Jacob Zuma
Mbalula and the former president got into a disagreement on Twitter after Mbalula asked why Zuma addressed people at an event that he said a seating president should have addressed.
Zuma suggested that Mbalula avoid asking such questions in the midst of the ANC's election campaign.
Today we honoured Kgoši Mampuru II at the Try Again Sports Ground, Limpopo— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 26, 2019
- Kgoši Mampuru II Annual Commemoration Day pic.twitter.com/CYMMhFdX9b
But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019
Mmusi Maimane
As political parties begin their campaigning activities, "Mbaks" has taken to Twitter to take a jab at some of the opposition, including the DA leader.