South Africa

Mbaks's spicy Twitter parade: Four times he brought the shade

30 January 2019 - 06:23 By Odwa Mjo
Fikile Mbalula and his spicy tweets.
Image: Ihsaan Haaffejee

Since leaving the cabinet and heading up the ANC's national elections campaign, Fikile Mbalula reaffirmed his spot as a Twitter favourite with his spicy tweets.

Here's how he's brought the shade recently.

Helen Zille 

The premier of the Western Cape started a #TaxRevolt conversation on social media as she believes that a tax revolt would be the answer to corruption in government.

Not everyone was convinced by Zille's tax revolt, including Mbalula. 

Solly Msimanga

A video of former Tshwane mayor and DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga engaging in a heated conversation with a civilian is making the rounds on social media and Mbalula is having a field day with it. 

Jacob Zuma 

Mbalula and the former president got into a disagreement on Twitter after Mbalula asked why Zuma addressed people at an event that he said a seating president should have addressed.

Zuma suggested that Mbalula avoid asking such questions in the midst of the ANC's election campaign.

Mmusi Maimane 

As political parties begin their campaigning activities, "Mbaks" has taken to Twitter to take a jab at some of the opposition, including the DA leader. 

