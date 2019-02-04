South Africa

Ford should focus on cause of fires - family of Kuga owner who died

04 February 2019 - 15:16 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Warren Krog's 2013 Ford Kuga was one of many which burnt out in South Africa. File photo.
Image: WARREN KROG

The family of Reshall Jimmy, who burnt to death in his Ford Kuga SUV, are more confident than ever that justice will prevail in the search for the truth about his death.

Speaking outside the high court in Cape Town on Monday, after a bruising legal wrangle at the start of the inquest into her brother's death, Renisha Jimmy said they would not allow his image to be tarnished.

She told TimesLIVE that the family was happy with Judge Robert Henney's decision to postpone the inquest until March.

Henney, in ordering the postponement, grilled both state prosecutor Anthony Stephen and Ford's lawyer, Andre Bezuidenhout, after allegations emerged that they had failed to inform Jimmy's lawyer, Gerrie Nel, of an agreement to postpone the inquest or share important forensic reports with him.

Jimmy said they believed that the judge had been fair.

