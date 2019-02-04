Three security officers suspended after Clifton 'beach eviction' drama, parliament hears

A director of Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), three security officers and the security company as a legal entity are facing charges of violating the security industry’s code of conduct after beachgoers were allegedly removed from Clifton’s Fourth Beach.

Manabela Chauke, a director of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) told parliament’s environmental affairs portfolio committee on Monday that three security officers had been suspended from work.

Psira is one of the bodies appearing in a parliamentary inquiry into an incident in December where people were allegedly escorted from the beach by the private security company.