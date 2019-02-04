Three security officers suspended after Clifton 'beach eviction' drama, parliament hears
A director of Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), three security officers and the security company as a legal entity are facing charges of violating the security industry’s code of conduct after beachgoers were allegedly removed from Clifton’s Fourth Beach.
Manabela Chauke, a director of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) told parliament’s environmental affairs portfolio committee on Monday that three security officers had been suspended from work.
Psira is one of the bodies appearing in a parliamentary inquiry into an incident in December where people were allegedly escorted from the beach by the private security company.
Chauke would not go into the details of the code of conduct charges saying the merits of the case were sub judice. A hearing is set down for March 4.
Chauke said in terms of the code of conduct for security officers, anyone found guilty of improper conduct was subject to the following penalties:
- A warning or reprimand
- The suspension of registration as a security service provider
- Withdrawal of registration as security service provider
- A fine not exceeding R1m;
- Publication of appropriate details of the conviction of improper conduct and any penalty imposed.
Chauke said Psira had received four complaints about the Clifton incident related to the conduct of PPA. There were allegations of assault, unauthorised restraints and use of abusive language.
The regulatory body said it had started an investigation on December 27 and several witnesses and PPA staff had been consulted and interviewed.
The inquiry continues.