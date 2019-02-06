TRC commissioners want inquiry into suppression of apartheid-era crimes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to appoint a commission of inquiry into "political interference" that scuppered the prosecution of apartheid-era atrocities referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The call was made by former commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in a letter addressed to Ramaphosa on Tuesday, imploring him to apologise to victims of apartheid-era atrocities who were "denied justice for several decades and suffered considerable trauma as a result."

The letter accused police and the NPA of "colluding with political forces" to ensure the deliberate suppression of the bulk of apartheid era cases.

"Even though the TRC had handed over a list of several hundred cases to the NPA with the recommendation that they be investigated further, virtually all of them were abandoned.