Cape Town flower seller's hopes for the nation wilt ahead of Sona

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to deliver the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday, Cape Town flower seller Faldelah Dixon said her hopes for the country were wilting.

Dixon, who lost her job when the textile industry imploded, inherited a family flower business in Adderley Street 15 years ago. But she says things have not been rosy since supermarkets started selling flowers.

The 59-year-old delivered her "state of the suburb" address at her stall in the CBD.Her suburb, Hanover Park, is a microcosm of the social ills bedevilling the nation, and Dixon described it as a ticking time bomb.

"Housing is one of the major problems," she said. "There are a lot of people living in backyards and most are unemployed.

"There are many children who have dropped out of school and they get recruited into gangs. There is a big drug problem, housebreaking, shooting and a lack of policing. You can imagine what can come out of such a concoction."

She said roads in her community were in an appalling state after a contractor abandoned them "for months" because of violence. Yet Dixon said she watched roads in the CBD being rejuvenated within a month.