WATCH | It's a miracle, 'Major 1' can heal; see for yourself on YouTube
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder and leader Shepherd Bushiri is well known by his church's congregants for performing "miracles", with his followers claiming he can heal the sick.
Every Sunday, thousands flock to the church, hopeful that their illnesses will be cured.
In the video below, Bushiri is seen "healing" a blind and diabetic woman.
At the beginning of the sermon, he can be heard commanding the diseases to "leave" the bodies of congregants.
"Wherever you are, stand for healing, your muscles stretched, every bone problem, TB of the bone, every cancer, stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, stage 4 you are not powerful more than my God."
After Bushiri’s declaration of healing, the woman "regained her sight".
There is no medical evidence that those concerned were either ill before or healed after Bushiri's intervention.
Bushiri and his followers made headlines this week after the church leader and his wife, Mary, were arrested on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and organised crime. They were released on R100,000 bail each.
Outside court his followers referred to him as "Daddy" and "Major 1" and said they would disrupt the upcoming elections if the Bushiris were not released.
The scenes created a stir on social media, with many accusing the church of taking advantage of the poor. Bushiri's followers, however, said "Major 1" did have "healing powers" and implored people to watch his work on YouTube’s Prophetic Channel TV.
Here is a clip that was posted on the site on January 19 2019.