WATCH | It's a miracle, 'Major 1' can heal; see for yourself on YouTube

08 February 2019 - 06:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri 'heals' congregants through prayer.
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder and leader Shepherd Bushiri is well known by his church's congregants for performing "miracles", with his followers claiming he can heal the sick.

Every Sunday, thousands flock to the church, hopeful that their illnesses will be cured. 

In the video below, Bushiri is seen "healing" a blind and diabetic woman.

At the beginning of the sermon, he can be heard commanding the diseases to "leave" the bodies of congregants. 

"Wherever you are, stand for healing, your muscles stretched, every bone problem, TB of the bone, every cancer, stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, stage 4 you are not powerful more than my God."

After Bushiri’s declaration of healing, the woman "regained her sight". 

There is no medical evidence that those concerned were either ill before or healed after Bushiri's intervention.

We were under orchestrated attack, says Shepherd Bushiri as he vows to continue preaching

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri addressed his supporters and the public after being released on R100,000 bail on Wednesday
20 hours ago

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, wife granted R100,000 bail each

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, who were arrested by the Hawks on Friday, were on Wednesday granted bail of R100,000 each.
1 day ago

Bushiri and his followers made headlines this week after the church leader and his wife, Mary, were arrested on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and organised crime. They were released on R100,000 bail each.

Outside court his followers referred to him as "Daddy" and "Major 1" and said they would disrupt the upcoming elections if the Bushiris were not released.

The scenes created a stir on social media, with many accusing the church of taking advantage of the poor. Bushiri's followers, however, said "Major 1" did have "healing powers" and implored people to watch his work on YouTube’s Prophetic Channel TV.

Here is a clip that was posted on the site on January 19 2019.

