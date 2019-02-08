WATCH | It's a miracle, 'Major 1' can heal; see for yourself on YouTube

Enlightened Christian Gathering founder and leader Shepherd Bushiri is well known by his church's congregants for performing "miracles", with his followers claiming he can heal the sick.

Every Sunday, thousands flock to the church, hopeful that their illnesses will be cured.

In the video below, Bushiri is seen "healing" a blind and diabetic woman.

At the beginning of the sermon, he can be heard commanding the diseases to "leave" the bodies of congregants.

"Wherever you are, stand for healing, your muscles stretched, every bone problem, TB of the bone, every cancer, stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, stage 4 you are not powerful more than my God."

After Bushiri’s declaration of healing, the woman "regained her sight".

There is no medical evidence that those concerned were either ill before or healed after Bushiri's intervention.