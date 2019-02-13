After a bad week for Shepherd and Mary, a prophecy: Major 1 is staying

Over the past few weeks controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri has made headlines that have put him and his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in the spotlight.

From his arrest, to his court appearance and his post-arrest debut at the church, here's a look at Bushiri's tumultuous week.



Arrests



On February 1, Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested at a hotel in Rustenburg on charges relating to money laundering, fraud and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act involving foreign currency of more than R15m.

