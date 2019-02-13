South Africa

After a bad week for Shepherd and Mary, a prophecy: Major 1 is staying

13 February 2019 - 11:41 By Odwa Mjo
Mary and Shepherd Bushiri have had a tough week and will soon be back in court to defend serious allegations involving R15m. Taking no chances, the God-fearing couple has hired a top advocate.
Mary and Shepherd Bushiri have had a tough week and will soon be back in court to defend serious allegations involving R15m. Taking no chances, the God-fearing couple has hired a top advocate.
Image: via Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Over the past few weeks controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri has made headlines that have put him and his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in the spotlight.

From his arrest, to his court appearance and his post-arrest debut at the church, here's a look at Bushiri's tumultuous week.

Arrests

On February 1, Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested at a hotel in Rustenburg on charges relating to money laundering, fraud and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act involving foreign currency of more than R15m.

Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and wife 'arrested for fraud' involving R15.3m

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have been arrested on fraud and money laundering charges involving more ...
News
12 days ago

Court appearance

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering and Bushiri supporters protested outside of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on February 4. 

The supporters held placards, chanted and prayed for their release, with others threatening not to vote in the upcoming elections. Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng arrived at the court, urging Bushiri's supporters to respect the police. 

Pastor Mboro at court where Bushiri couple face million-dollar forex rap

Two of South Africa's wealthiest preachers were at a court in Pretoria on Monday: Shepherd Bushiri was due in the dock on fraud and money laundering ...
News
9 days ago

Bushiri calls on Barry Roux 

According to reports, the couple had hired well-known advocate Barry Roux who represented girlfriend killer Oscar Pistorius in his sensational murder trial.

TimesLIVE reported that Roux doesn't come cheap: the couple would have to fork out about R50,000 a day on legal fees, the news site said.

Bushiris 'hire' Barry Roux and, boy, did Mzansi have opinions

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri has hired Barry Roux and Twitter had its say.
News
8 days ago

Bushiris out on bail 

On February 6 the Bushiris were granted bail of R100,000 each and the matter was postponed to May 10.

Post-release address 

After his release Bushiri addressed his supporters via the Prophetic Channel and Facebook live feed. 

Bushiri said that he and the Enlightened Christian Gathering church had been under immense orchestrated attacks in which he was forced to fight one controversy after another in a matter of weeks. 

In December 2018, three people died at Bushiri's church campus in Pretoria after a stampede at an evening service. This led to protests outside the church, with residents calling for it to shut down.

Back to the pulpit 

On February 10, Bushiri returned to preaching at his church in Pretoria and reassured his congregation of thousands that he is not going anywhere.

"As you leave this place, you must leave with this information. Major 1 is staying. It is done. It doesn't matter what people are saying about you. Major 1 has said it is done," he added.

Bushiri to congregants: 'Major 1 is staying, it is done'

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri told thousands of congregants gathered at a service on Sunday February 10 that he is ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer nabbed for alleged RAF fraud South Africa
  2. Edenvale school shooter was fleeing another crime scene, say cops South Africa
  3. Cape university claims sabotage by 'small minority' after buses are burnt South Africa
  4. Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase South Africa
  5. Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X