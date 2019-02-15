No power to the people as Joburg cuts off Samwu headquarters

Johannesburg has cut power to the head office of the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in the inner city for nonpayment of outstanding bills - which the union disputes.

The power was disconnected on Thursday after Samwu was issued with a pre-termination notice in December 2018, which was ignored.

The union owes the city about R1.2m for electricity, water, sewerage, rates and refuse removal, the city said.

The city's Kutlwano Olifant said Samwu was the "most prominent" local government trade union in the country and therefore had to lead by example.

"By not paying for municipal services, it ultimately disadvantages the same workers it aims to represent.

"This also reduces the city’s ability to draw revenue which can be used to deliver quality services to households across the city," Olifant said.