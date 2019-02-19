Service delivery, jobs and economy are SA's main worries, says Ipsos poll

The biggest worries for South Africans are service delivery, job creation and government mismanaging the economy, according to a Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

"It is clear that, although the situation is marginally better than a year ago and South Africans are still determined to be optimistic about where they will be this time next year, they are still of the opinion that the issues of service delivery, job creation and a host of other relevant issues need serious attention from government," Ipsos said.

The results come a day before finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech on Wednesday - and has to do so in the context of load-shedding and with troubles at Eskom and other state-owned enterprises dominating the headlines.

Respondents were asked if they believe he is handling policy issues "very well", "fairly well", "not very well", "not at all well", or "no comment".