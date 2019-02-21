Surgeon saves crash victim's life with pocket knife and basting needle

A surgeon used a pocket knife and a basting needle to perform emergency surgery that saved the life of a road accident victim.

Dr Wimpie Odendaal, who works at Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital in Cape Town, was in Port Elizabeth on holiday and was the first to arrive on the scene of an accident that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

Odendaal and his doctor wife, Christa de Wit, realised the biker had a collapsed lung, which occurs when air leaks into the space between the lungs and the chest wall. It causes a condition called tension pneumothorax, which can be fatal.

"I knew that something would need to be done immediately to relieve the tension pneumothorax, or the man would have little chance of survival," said Odendaal.

"By this time, a few bystanders had gathered at the scene and ... I shouted to ask if anybody had a sharp object I could use.

"I was offered a pocket knife, and had no other choice than to use this to open the fifth intercostal space anterior to the mid axillary line.

"This is a specific area between the ribs on the side, to relieve the pressure. If not for this emergency intervention, the man would most likely have died within minutes."