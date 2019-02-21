SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said that Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has denied telling the media he will step down from the position should South Africa not qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana need a draw from their final qualifier against Libya – probably to be played in Tunisia – on March 23 to reach the Afcon finals in Egypt in June and July.

At a media breakfast this month Baxter said he would tell Safa he was willing to step down from his second tenure as Bafana coach should the team not qualify‚ and added that it would not cost the association a penny in terms of a contract payout.

Jordaan‚ though‚ said Baxter had told him he had not made such a statement.