KZN police confiscate illegal weapons in Easter operation

23 April 2019 - 14:43 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Twenty five illegal firearms and 207 rounds of ammunition were confiscated by KZN police during operations over the Easter period.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

KZN police arrested nearly 30 people for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition during Easter week-long operations.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the operations were aimed at dealing with the proliferation of illegal weapons in the province.

"Police ... conducted roadblock operations where searches were conducted for illegal firearms. A total of 25 illegal firearms, including pistols and home-made firearms, were recovered. Police confiscated 207 rounds of ammunition and 28 suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition," said Zwane.

He said the recovered weapons would be submitted for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in other crimes.

"We appeal to residents to report those that have illegal firearms irrespective of who they are as these illegal firearms are commonly used in serious crimes including stock theft, taxi and politically related cases," he said.

