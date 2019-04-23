South Africa

SABC fires chief operating officer Chris Maroleng

23 April 2019 - 18:20 By TIMESLIVE
Chris Maroleng has been dismissed as COO of the SABC.
Image: Supplied

The embattled SABC has terminated the contract of chief operating officer Chris Maroleng with immediate effect.

In a short statement, the state broadcaster said: “The SABC board met on Tuesday April 23. After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the board resolved to terminate the contract of ... Maroleni with immediate effect.”

According to media reports, the former COO is known by the surname Maroleng, but his official last name is actually Maroleni.

Maroleng was appointed in January 2018. 

An eNCA report a week ago stated that Maroleng was found guilty of three of four charges he faced at a disciplinary hearing.

