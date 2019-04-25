IN PICTURES | Another Cape Town transport fire - but this time it's a bus
25 April 2019 - 15:09
A plume of black smoke rising from the vicinity of Cape Town station on Thursday came from a burning bus, rather than a train.
A Golden Arrow bus went up in flames at the terminus next to the Golden Acre about 2.30pm, said company spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.
She said the bus was parked and about to load up passengers when the fire broke out.
No one was injured in the blaze, said Dyke-Beyer, and although the cause was not yet known, she said there was no reason to suspect arson.
Cape Town station has been the scene of several train fires in the past 18 months, including one on Easter Sunday that caused damage put at R33m to the carriages of trains at platforms 13 and 14.