IN PICTURES | Another Cape Town transport fire - but this time it's a bus

She said the bus was parked and about to load up passengers when the fire broke out.

No one was injured in the blaze, said Dyke-Beyer, and although the cause was not yet known, she said there was no reason to suspect arson.

Cape Town station has been the scene of several train fires in the past 18 months, including one on Easter Sunday that caused damage put at R33m to the carriages of trains at platforms 13 and 14.