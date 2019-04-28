Fans hoping to see Wayde van Niekerk make his real comeback from a lengthy knee injury might have to wait until July.

But it could be as early as late May‚ theoretically.

Van Niekerk had a couple of low-key track races in Bloemfontein in February‚ but said afterwards he would show he was back from his lengthy knee injury only at his proper comeback.

He had been scheduled to compete at the SA championships in Germiston last week‚ but he withdrew before the 400m heats as a precaution after his reconstructed right knee felt “a bit tight and uncomfortable” after a few days of chilly weather.

“There’s a long year waiting for me and I want to make sure internationally I compete‚” said Van Niekerk‚ who wasn't expected to unleash anything special had he run.

The world championships in Doha are happening late in the season — much later than usual‚ from late September into October — and there’s still plenty of time for the Olympic and two-time world champion to find his racing legs.

“We have set out somewhat of a plan and a schedule for myself for the year. So the plan is really to just try and have somewhat of a schedule‚ but it’s not something that’s fixed or something we’ve committed to‚” said Van Niekerk.