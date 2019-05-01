Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender

Two senior eThekwini municipality officials and seven service providers were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday over an allegedly illegally-awarded R208m waste tender.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the municipal officials Robert Abbu, 62, who is the deputy head of strategy and new development, Sandile Ngcobo, 41, who is the supply chain manager, and seven service providers, were arrested.

They appeared at the Durban specialised commercial crime court. They were charged with fraud and corruption.

He said the Hawks' National Clean Audit Task Team (NCATT) arrested the nine suspects in the wake of ongoing investigations into alleged fraud and corruption at the municipality.

"It is alleged that the municipal officials illegally awarded a R208m tender to four service providers. The Durban Solid Waste tender ran from 2016 until last year. It is claimed the service providers were paid huge amounts of money even though they did not render any service."

Abbu, Ngcobo and one service provider Hlenga Sibisi, 43, were remanded in custody and will make a bid for bail on Thursday.