Four arrested in connection with Ivory Park murder

Gauteng police have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in a murder in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a 47-year-old man stole two firearms from two men, "pretending that he would commit a robbery".

Makhubela said the four men later "visited" the man at his "hiding place", demanding the firearms back.

"They eventually shot him multiple times in the upper body."

They were arrested on Wednesday.

Three firearms, including a police-issue Z88, were recovered.

They are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.