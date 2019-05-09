South Africa

Four arrested in connection with Ivory Park murder

09 May 2019 - 06:55 By Iavan Pijoos
The four alleged murder suspects were arrested on Wednesday.
The four alleged murder suspects were arrested on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Gauteng police have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in a murder in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a 47-year-old man stole two firearms from two men, "pretending that he would commit a robbery".

Makhubela said the four men later "visited" the man at his "hiding place", demanding the firearms back.

"They eventually shot him multiple times in the upper body."

They were arrested on Wednesday.

Three firearms, including a police-issue Z88, were recovered.

They are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

MORE

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
1 day ago

Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie

A 38-year-old man handed himself over to police on Wednesday as public outrage grew over footage of a bakkie driving over a security guard at a ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  4. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  5. 'There still are some angels out there': taxi driver foils hijackers South Africa

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X