South Africa

State prosecutor demands bribe to withdraw drunken driving case

09 May 2019 - 15:11 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A pop-up bar on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg, caused anger on social media until it was revealed to be a campaign to raise awareness of drunken driving. A prosecutor was arrested after allegedly demanding a bribe to withdraw a drunken driving case.
A pop-up bar on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg, caused anger on social media until it was revealed to be a campaign to raise awareness of drunken driving. A prosecutor was arrested after allegedly demanding a bribe to withdraw a drunken driving case.
Image: via Twitter/On_nicol

The Hawks on Thursday arrested a Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly demanded and accepted a R1,500 bribe to withdraw a drunken driving case.

"The prosecutor allegedly demanded a R1,500 bribe from the complainant who was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor,"  said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

"The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks who swiftly conducted an undercover operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspect in her office soon after accepting a bribe."

Maluleke said preliminary investigations revealed that the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the complainant was indeed withdrawn.  

The 45-year-old prosecutor is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

