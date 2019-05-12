South Africa

Scarborough body in boot murder: Police make breakthrough

12 May 2019 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested a suspect and seized this weapon in relation to an Ocean View murder in May 2019.
Image: SAPS

Car keys linked to a Cape Town man who was allegedly hijacked before being murdered have been found by detectives.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police also seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

The arrest comes after police detectives and Crime Prevention members followed up on leads relating to the discovery of a man's body in the boot of a burnt out vehicle on May 8 in Ocean View.

"The arrest of other suspects is imminent as investigations continue," said Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

Police did not name the victim.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that he is believed to be a resident of the Cape coastal village of Scarborough.

A local resident described the victim as "a kind, gentle man who did so much for all".

Some residents took to social media to post warnings about a recent spate of incidents on Slangkop Road, the place where the victim's car had been found.

"There have also been numerous muggings of cyclists and pedestrians within a 1km stretch of Ocean View SAPS," said one post from the Simon's Town Community Group. "Attackers usually single out individuals and have held up victims at gunpoint and knife-point."

