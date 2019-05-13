City calls for tolerance after noise complaint at District Six mosque
A debate on the importance of upholding and respecting all religions has been sparked on social media after the city of Cape Town received a noise complaint about the historic Muir Street Mosque.
It's understood that a single complaint was received.
Speaking to eNCA, Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the city is legally obliged to investigate the complaint, even if it was lodged by just one person.
The city of Cape Town has called on residents to practice tolerance and educate themselves, adding that while it is compelled to investigate the matter, the process will have to wait until next month in order to observe the holy month of Ramadaan in May.
Scores of people, many of whom live in the city, have since taken to Twitter to convey messages of support to the Muslim community.
I am near the Gorge St mosque - also very historic mosque. Love that pre-dawn call to prayer. To me it is the sound of Cape Town. It is all our heritage.— Pippa Green (@green_pippa) May 11, 2019
Muir Street Mosque has been calling the faithful to prayer for 100 years. It stands as a symbol of the multi-culturalism & non-racialism that apartheid sought to disavow. Cape Town has a proud legacy of religious tolerance and interfaith cooperation. Let’s give tolerance a chance— TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) May 12, 2019
I’ll sign too. I grew up in Cape Town listening to the call to prayer - I think the mosque should bring a legal case.— Emma Archer (@EmmaArchervG) May 11, 2019
WHAT THE HELL!!! This is so sick and selfish, once you get the mosque let me guess they going to complain about the athaan, then people parking jn the road...The list continues. But hey Cape Town still votes DA 🙈— Thaakir Dawood (@Thaakz0827) May 9, 2019
I live 1km from our mosque, there is a church 300mts from our home. We hear the Athaan, we hear the church bells. All my life living in Cape Town, these two sounds are part of who we are. Status quo remains !— shamiel ebrahim (@shamsur1) May 11, 2019