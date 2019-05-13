South Africa

City calls for tolerance after noise complaint at District Six mosque

13 May 2019 - 10:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Muir Street Mosque in Cape Town.
The Muir Street Mosque in Cape Town.
Image: Instagram/HelensParrowCT

A debate on the importance of upholding and respecting all religions has been sparked on social media after the city of Cape Town received a noise complaint about the historic Muir Street Mosque.

It's understood that a single complaint was received.

Speaking to eNCA, Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the city is legally obliged to investigate the complaint, even if it was lodged by just one person. 

The city of Cape Town has called on residents to practice tolerance and educate themselves, adding that while it is compelled to investigate the matter, the process will have to wait until next month in order to observe the holy month of Ramadaan in May. 

Scores of people, many of whom live in the city, have since taken to Twitter to convey messages of support to the Muslim community. 

READ MORE:

Land minister Nkoana-Mashabane could be in contempt over District Six land claim no-show

On a morning when the District Six Working Committee and former residents of the area expected to witness government accountability and a future ...
News
3 weeks ago

Indonesian woman's jailing over mosque noise sparks backlash

Indonesia's jailing of a woman for complaining about the volume of a mosque loudspeaker has sparked a wave of criticism, with a petition calling for ...
News
8 months ago

Bo-Kaap locations become national heritage sites

Nineteen sites in Cape Town’s oldest neighbourhood have been declared national heritage sites.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X