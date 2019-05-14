'Farm workers can’t live on R162 a day': Grabouw estate faces strike over pay

Farm workers from Oak Valley Estate and supporters from Grabouw blocked the N2 highway near Sir Lowry’s Pass on Monday. They demanded a wage increase to R250 per day, an end to labour brokering, and the removal of single-sex hostels.

They have been on strike — organised by The Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (Csaawu) — since May 6. There is no agreement in sight.

“Farm workers can’t live on R162 a day,” said Karel Swart of Csaawu. “The money that the workers bring home into the community is not enough for the community to survive with.”

He said that workers wanted the hostels demolished and replaced with family homes. “Oak Valley is a big company and we want them to make land available to build houses and to restore our human dignity.” He also said that labour broking was making “white farm owners rich” but “it keeps wages low”.