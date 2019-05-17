Give me three more months, land minister tells District Six claimants

The minister said the department was still willing to provide only R351m of the potential R11bn the tentative plan could cost, and nothing more. "As we sit here, that is all we have."

The plan remains incomplete and unofficial without an idea of where these funds will come from.

Geoff Budlender, representing the District Six Working Committee, pushed the minister to admit the department did not fulfil a court order from November 2018 to come up with a restitution plan in three months. She refused to take complete blame.

"I do not accept this as my personal responsibility," said the minister. "I did not wilfully ignore my responsibility."

Nkoana-Mashabane said the department needed additional three months to confirm the plan. But acting judge Thembeka Ngcukaitobi questioned if the department would abide by this self-imposed time constraint. The minister confirmed it would.

She said the department has to focus on restitution of land countrywide, and District Six remains one of the toughest cases because it was destroyed under apartheid.

"Unless you had pictures, you wouldn't know what it looked like," said Nkoana-Mashabane.

She did attempt to empathise with the claimants. "I know how it feels," she said. "Restitution]is about justice and dignity for the people. The developments around this case have never escaped my attention."