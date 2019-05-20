South Africa

Teen behind bars for allegedly murdering 8-year-old schoolmate

20 May 2019 - 19:20 By Naledi Shange
A 17-year-old boy who was alleged to have beaten to death an eight-year-old boy will remain behind bars.
A 17-year-old primary school pupil accused of beating to death an 8-year-old learner at a North West primary school will remain in custody, police said on Monday.

The teenager appeared in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday where his case was postponed to June 6, said Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“He is being detained at a child and youth centre,” Tselanyane added.

He is yet to plead.

Tselanyane said the pupil - of Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile Location, near Koster - was alleged to have assaulted the young boy at the school premises.

“According to information available at this stage, the 17-year-old attacked a group of learners on the stairs at the school. While the other learners managed to run way, the 8-year-old was caught, beaten and pushed downstairs. The perpetrator then allegedly followed and further assaulted the victim.

“Reports suggest that although the victim was limping, he did not report the incident either to educators or his mother. It was only Monday, May 13 2019 when the mother decided to go and report at the school that her son was sick, that the victim related the whole incident to her," said Tselanyane.

The victim’s mother went to the school to report the alleged attack.

“The matter was eventually reported to the police and a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) was registered for investigation. The victim was then taken to hospital where he was admitted after it came out that his leg was fractured,” said Tselanyane.

The boy, however, later died of his injuries while in hospital.

The charge against his alleged attacker was then changed to murder.

