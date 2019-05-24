Robbers accost guards, raid beauty shop in Durban's Musgrave Centre

Armed robbers accosted two security guards before breaking into a beauty store at Durban's Musgrave Centre on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the duo robbed the guards of their radio handsets, cellphones and keys before breaking into Edgars Beauty on the first floor of the popular mall.

"Later the security guards noticed that a business premises was broken into. A case of robbery was opened at the Berea police station" he said.

The mall was previously targeted by criminals. A year ago shoppers and staff at Clicks were held up by armed robbers, while in 2017 the centre was the target of a brazen robbery when a gang of robbers stormed the mall.