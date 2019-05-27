Port Elizabeth police condemn video of 'vigilante' group carrying guns

The police service says it has noted with concern a video clip posting showing community members carrying firearms on the streets of Katanga, Port Elizabeth.

"The police have investigated the authenticity of the clip and have opened a case in terms of the Gatherings Act," said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that on Sunday, May 26 2019 about 2pm, a convoy of civilians proceeded through the streets of Gelvandale brandishing firearms. The convoy was stopped by police as they entered Ext 31 in Bethelsdorp. They were dispersed by police."

In the video, a man carrying a loudhailer can be seen in a car driving around, calling on gangsters to come out. Five other men are seen walking in front of the vehicle, carrying guns.

The police have warned community members against taking the law into their hands.

"Any marches must be done within the ambit of the law. Acts such as this are seen as counteracting our efforts for constructive and meaningful engagements with community leaders and religious fraternities," Naidu said.

She said the police are investigating.