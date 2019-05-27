South Africa

Port Elizabeth police condemn video of 'vigilante' group carrying guns

27 May 2019 - 11:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Port Elizabeth police say they have noted with concern a video of men carrying guns.
Port Elizabeth police say they have noted with concern a video of men carrying guns.
Image: Supplied

The police service says it has noted with concern a video clip posting showing community members carrying firearms on the streets of Katanga, Port Elizabeth.

"The police have investigated the authenticity of the clip and have opened a case in terms of the Gatherings Act," said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that on Sunday, May 26 2019 about 2pm, a convoy of civilians proceeded through the streets of Gelvandale brandishing firearms. The convoy was stopped by police as they entered Ext 31 in Bethelsdorp. They were dispersed by police."

In the video, a man carrying a loudhailer can be seen in a car driving around, calling on gangsters to come out. Five other men are seen walking in front of the vehicle, carrying guns.

The police have warned community members against taking the law into their hands.

"Any marches must be done within the ambit of the law. Acts such as this are seen as counteracting our efforts for constructive and meaningful engagements with community leaders and religious fraternities," Naidu said.

She said the police are investigating.

MORE

Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in Limpopo village

Three men accused of being house robbers were beaten to death in a mob justice attack in Ga-Wally village in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.
News
23 hours ago

Swift arrest of three after murder of Cape Town lawyer on Sunday

Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Cape Town attorney David Mbazwana.
News
3 days ago

Stash of cash, guns found as police arrest 'cash-in-transit robbers'

Police confirmed on Wednesday that two men were arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist at Laudium Square in Pretoria.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X