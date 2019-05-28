South Africa

Cops arrest 11 after three suspected robbers killed in Limpopo attack

28 May 2019 - 20:56 By Nico Gous
Seven men and four women have been arrested following a mob justice attack in Limpopo on Sunday in which three suspected criminals were killed.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Limpopo police arrested 11 people on Tuesday for allegedly killing three suspected criminals in a mob justice attack on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday that Lismond Walter Morasehla, 35, Tshepiso Maukwe, 27, and Kamogelo Sekgobela, 17, were killed on Sunday morning in Mokwakwaila, near Tzaneen.

“The three were brutally killed after they were accused of being responsible for crime in the area,” said Mojapelo.

Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in Limpopo village

Three men accused of being house robbers were beaten to death in a mob justice attack in Ga-Wally village in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

The suspects - aged between 15 and 42 - were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Mawa, also near Tzaneen.

“The arrested suspects include seven men and four women. One of the suspects is the owner of the local tavern,” said Mojapelo.

The police confiscated a bakkie that was allegedly used to transport some community members to where the attack took place.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“More arrests are possible,” added Mojapelo.

