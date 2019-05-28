Countrywide port shutdown looms as Satawu strikes over wage 'racism'

A looming strike by members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (Satawu) is set to hit the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

The union said in a statement on Tuesday that the issue revolved around the discrepancy in salaries between black and white staff - including marine pilots, tug masters and chief marine engineering officers. White mariners allegedly draw higher salaries than their black counterparts, even when they have less experience.

Satawu said it served the strike notice to TNPA on Monday after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) granted permission to strike in April.

"Following the granting of the strike certificate, TNPA called on Satawu to put off the industrial action, saying it wanted to negotiate.