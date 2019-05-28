NSPCA pursues criminal charges over 'cruel' tongue-tying of racehorse

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) said on Tuesday that it had opened a criminal case against a horse owner, trainer and officials at the National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa (NHA) over their treatment of a thoroughbred horse.

The horse had to be euthanised on the track in January after breaking a leg.

However, what brought the case to the attention of the NSPCA was the manner in which its tongue was tied for the race.

Tongue-tying entails winding a nylon, rubber or leather strap around a horse’s tongue and lower jaw, supposedly to prevent the horse from putting its tongue over the bit and to avoid respiratory issues.