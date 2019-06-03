Two sentenced for attacks on Amcu members that left one dead

The Pretoria high court sentenced Simphiwe Silwane to life behind bars on Monday for the murder of an Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) member in 2017.

Amcu said in a media statement on Monday that Silwane was convicted for the murder of Mveliso Biyela, who was shot dead while walking home from the Wonderkop hostel on September 22 2017 with his wife and son.

Silwane, 36, was also found guilty on Monday along with Samkelo Mkhutshwa, 38, for attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. They were sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder, 15 years for the possession of illegal firearms and five years for ammunition.

This comes after they tried to kill Amcu Marikana branch chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo and member Msindiseni Kwenene on July 22 2017.

Amcu said in the statement that the pair went to the stadium in Mooinooi after they were told Mdazo would be there.

“When he (Mdazo) was about to leave the stadium after the match, he was shot at, while inside his vehicle. The shooting continued even after he got out of the vehicle, but he managed to escape,” Amcu said.

In September 2017, Kwenene was shot at on his way to work.

Judge Bert Bam said in his judgment that Mkhutshwa and Silwane were hired assassins driven by greed.

“[The] accused had no personal motive except greed. They have shown no remorse or regret … The accused had no personal motive and without any consideration carried out instructions. You showed no mercy to the victims. Therefore, all relevant issues considered, the sentences fit the crimes,” Bam said.