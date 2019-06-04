South Africa

Power outage across Pretoria East causes traffic congestion

04 June 2019 - 08:27 By TimesLIVE
A large part of Pretoria has no power due to a sub-station experiencing an outage.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Various suburbs in Pretoria East and Centurion are without power due to a problem at the Njala substation.

Technicians are attending to problem, according to the City of Tshwane.

The municipality said there was a 132kV trip at the substation. Residents said it sounded like a "loud pop".

In an update at about 8.30am, the city said: "A switch in the Njala substation has burnt. Technicians are busy assessing damage. More information on restoration will be communicated soon."

Areas affected by the outage include Mooikloof, Wapadrand, Waltloo, Mamelodi, Willows, Pumulani, Pyramid, Koedoespoort, Highlands, Lynnwood, Brooklyn, Villeria Wingate Park, Aries, Kloofsig, Lyttelton and De Hoewes.

