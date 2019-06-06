Patrice Motsepe sues Botswana paper for defamation

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe is suing a Botswana newspaper for R6.8m for a story it published that claimed he was funding politicians in that country.

Motsepe filed a defamation lawsuit against the Sunday Standard of Botswana based on the article published on April 1.

The publication claimed that Botswana police were allegedly investigating Motsepe and a number of security companies over an alleged plan to smuggle campaign money to that country. The newspaper also claimed Motsepe had allegedly donated R22m to one politician's campaign.

"What I can say to you there is a defamation lawsuit against that [the story]. It has been lodged with the court in Botswana. They [the newspaper] have done a retraction to the story. The other stuff I cannot give details on that," said Sizwe Nzimande, of the Motsepe Group.

He added Motsepe was still not happy despite the publication of a retraction.

Motsepe's lawyers also demanded that the Sunday Standard remove the offending statement from its website.

They want the newspaper to pay for the cost of the lawsuit at the Botswana court.