South Africa

Situation calm in Westbury following gang fight in court corridors

06 June 2019 - 12:39 By ernest mabuza

The situation remained calm in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning, following a fight at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday between two rival gang members.

Following the fight, Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said his department had received reports of a looming gang war in Westbury.

Sun said about 30 more Johannesburg metro cops were deployed to the area on Wednesday evening, as well as 10 patrol cars, to deal with the imminent gang war.

However, metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the situation remained calm in Westbury on Thursday morning with no incidents reported.

"Following the fight in court on Wednesday, the area is quiet on Thursday morning," Minnaar said.

The scuffle in court broke out as two men, alleged to be leaders of rival gangs, were due to appear in different courtrooms on separate charges of murder.

A fight also broke out between community members of Westbury who had attended the court in their numbers.

Leroy Brown, the alleged leader of the Varados gang, was facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of Reagan Jacobs in April. Brown's case was postponed until Friday.

Keenan Ebrahim, the alleged leader of the Fast Guns, was appearing in connection with the murder Bradley Sauls, who died in 2018.

