Four must-read stories on the SARB - from clashing statements to the EFF's response

The Reserve Bank continues to be the talk of the town following mixed responses from senior ANC members on changing its policy.

On Tuesday, the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, finance minister Tito Mboweni and ANC economic transformation head Enoch Gondongwana each gave contradictory statements on the matter, which saw the public question the party's stance on the central bank.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously warned against mixed messages about the Bank.

Here are four must-read stories on the SARB.

No SARB expansion

ANC economic transformation head Enoch Godongwana disputed Ace Magashule's utterances that the central bank's mandate will be expanded to curb unemployment and poverty. Magashule said this agreement was reached by the executives during the lekgotla.

Godongwana said there was no such policy decision but that finance minister Tito Mboweni and the central bank's head would evaluate economic performance and "co-ordinate macroeconomic policy in the interest of balance and sustainable economic growth".