South Africa

Two arrested after victim of Limpopo 'mob justice' dies in hospital

10 June 2019 - 15:21 By Nico Gous
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a Limpopo man in what is believed to have been a case of mob justice.
Limpopo police have arrested two suspects for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man in an apparent act of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Monday that they received a tip-off on Friday at 6.45pm that community members were gathering at Moletjie Ga-Makibelo village, outside Seshego.

"On arrival, the police found a man, aged 22, lying on the ground with serious injuries throughout his body. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Matsosa Kobo," said Ngoepe.

Police arrested two suspects, aged 21 and 24, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Kobo. The suspects will appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court soon.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba warned people against taking the law into their own hands, vowing that those who did so would be treated "mercilessly and without compromise".

