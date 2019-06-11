South Africa

Alexandra residents beat, set alight suspected rapist and robber

11 June 2019 - 10:41 By Iavan Pijoos
An unidentified man has died after being attacked and set alight by a mob in Alexandra.
An unidentified man has died after being attacked and set alight by a mob in Alexandra.
Image: 123rf/Lukas Gojda

Residents in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, assaulted and set alight a suspected rapist and robber in a gruesome act of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said they responded to the incident around 5pm on Monday.

By the time police arrived, community members had already left the scene.

"An unknown man was assaulted and set alight. The allegations are that the victim had  been raping and robbing women in Alexandra," said Dlamini.

A murder case was opened but no arrests were initially made.

"We are appealing to anyone who might know the identity of the victim to come forward, or anyone who may have information about the perpetrators."

This follows an apparent mob justice attack on Friday, when a 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death at Moletjie Ga-Makibelo village, outside Seshego in Limpopo.

MORE

Cops arrest 11 after three suspected robbers killed in Limpopo attack

Limpopo police arrested 11 people on Tuesday for allegedly killing three suspected criminals, including a teenager, in a mob justice attack on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in Limpopo village

Three men accused of being house robbers were beaten to death in a mob justice attack in Ga-Wally village in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

White River pastor burnt alive in act of mob justice

A pastor from Mganduzweni near White River in Mpumalanga and his brother were set alight in an act of mob justice on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X