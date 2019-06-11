Libraries on wheels help turn the page on low childhood literacy rates

A fleet of mobile libraries is helping to tackle the country's dismal childhood literacy rates.

The Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy has distributed 500 trolleys, each capable of holding 300 books, across six provinces since the initiative began in 2010.

“Only 10% of South African schools have libraries and they are usually in big cities, not rural areas,” said Molteno CEO Masennya Dikotla. “Instead of waiting for the government, we opted to do something.”

SA came in last among 50 countries in the most recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), a global assessment measuring children's literacy levels.

“African communities are more traditionally oral storytellers,” said Dikotla. “That’s OK, but obviously if you cannot read, you will not be able to learn.”