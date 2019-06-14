South Africa

'Extortionists' accused of terrorising businesses appear in Durban court

14 June 2019 - 13:34 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Police say more arrests are imminent as two men accused of extorting Durban business people appeared in court on Friday.
Two men accused of terrorising and extorting money from businessmen appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Aged 48 and 51, they face a number charges including extortion, theft, intimidation and crimen injuria.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the arrests "follow a lengthy investigation conducted by provincial organised crime detectives".

"It is alleged the suspects have been terrorising businessmen in the CBD extorting money, forcefully taking their businesses and properties and stealing their stock. Millions of rands have been taken.

"It is alleged that the suspects have been operating as a gang, targeting certain businesses," said Mbele.

Further arrests are expected.

