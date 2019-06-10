WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral
Durban Metro police were instructed not to "escort or give celebrity status" to an alleged drug lord at his funeral service in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Saturday.
Despite the instruction, a Durban Metro police van is seen in video footage leading the funeral possession of Kalvin Periasamy, who was gunned down in the parking lot at Gateway shopping mall.
"From the video I cannot really say whether they were escorting or not. If intersections were blocked, they would provide traffic management assistance. If any assistance was given, it would have been only for traffic management. We had given very clear instructions that we would not be escorting or giving celebrity status to the deceased," said metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad.
Sewpersad told TimesLIVE that metro police searched several vehicles for firearms and a few drivers were charged for spinning their wheels.
"I know for a fact that SA police were there too and our instruction was to work with them. Our members and SAPS members were deployed undercover as well," Sewpersad said.
He said the unit would investigate all formal complaints on the conduct of its members at the funeral. "If we receive a formal complaint then we will investigate."
Periasamy, 30, was gunned down shortly after leaving the Virgin Active gym at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga on Thursday.
Periasamy and his elder brother Kevin, who operate a tow-truck and taxi business, were awaiting trial on drug-related charges.
Kalvin, the leader of the so-called "Bloods" gang, was recently released on bail from prison. His brother is still in prison and wasn't allowed to attend the funeral.
He was expected to appear alongside his brother and sister-in-law in court next month.