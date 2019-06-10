WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral

Durban Metro police were instructed not to "escort or give celebrity status" to an alleged drug lord at his funeral service in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Despite the instruction, a Durban Metro police van is seen in video footage leading the funeral possession of Kalvin Periasamy, who was gunned down in the parking lot at Gateway shopping mall.

"From the video I cannot really say whether they were escorting or not. If intersections were blocked, they would provide traffic management assistance. If any assistance was given, it would have been only for traffic management. We had given very clear instructions that we would not be escorting or giving celebrity status to the deceased," said metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad.