'I woke up when he stabbed me': Pretoria homeless man describes attack

"I'm scared of that man. He stabbed me four times."

These are the words of Nqobile Sibanda, a homeless man who says he was attacked in his sleep last month.

He fears that it was at the hands of the same assailant who has gone on a rampage murdering homeless men in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the police confirmed a fifth body was found in Muckleneuk.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man's body was found on Wednesday morning at a bus terminal about 400m from Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk.

"A pathologist is on the investigating team and will confirm the cause and extent of injuries."

Peters said police could confirm that all five victims were "male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night".

Sibanda, who was pushing a trolley filled with papers and plastic items he collects to make a living, said he does not feel safe anymore. He and other homeless men TimesLIVE spoke to said they now sleep in groups as they are scared of being accosted when they are alone.