South Africa

WATCH | Homeless Muckleneuk residents living in fear after fifth man found dead

19 June 2019 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE

Residents of Muckleneuk in Pretoria are living in fear after the body of another middle-aged homeless man was discovered in the area.

Police have confirmed that five homeless men have been found dead in the area over the space of a month.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man's body was found on Wednesday morning at a bus terminal about 400m from Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk.

Bodies piling up as fifth homeless man murdered in Pretoria in a month

A fifth homeless man has been found murdered in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday, police said.
News
8 hours ago

The cause of death has not been made public. Peters said a "pathologist is on the investigating team and will confirm the cause and extent of injuries".

At this point, police could confirm that all five victims were "male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night".

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed a high-level task team to investigate the murders.

Nqobile Sibanda, a homeless man in the area, told TimesLIVE that he feared for his life after being attacked in his sleep last month. He fears that this was at the hands of the same assailant who has gone on a rampage, murdering homeless men in Pretoria.

"I'm scared of that man. He stabbed me four times," he said.

READ MORE:

'I woke up when he stabbed me': Pretoria homeless man describes attack

"I'm scared of that man. He stabbed me four times."
News
5 hours ago

Police sound warning as fourth body of homeless man found in Pretoria

A case of murder has been opened by police following the discovery of a fourth man found dead in the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X