Eish! FNB apologises for incorrect guap and Mzansi ain't having it
Askies, shem! First National Bank (FNB) has issued an apology for the incorrect deposits made into customers' accounts - but some South Africans are not impressed and want to keep "their" guap.
On Wednesday the bank said a system glitch caused a delay in the bank’s debit card transactions, which then resulted in customers believing they had received "free money".
Taking to Twitter, the bank confirmed that the issue of incorrect bank balances had been resolved.
"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers' transactional accounts [has] been resolved." said FNB.
"The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused."
The largest amount of free cash given to a customer - though unconfirmed - was R5,000.
Many social media users took to Twitter to express their "sadness". Here's a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
Reverse payments are say what?! Cc @FNBSA pic.twitter.com/ia7OkYcUaT— Pharoahfi🍒 (@Pharoahfi) June 19, 2019
At my funeral ⚰️ I need FNB to hold my casket. So FNB can let me down one last time😞— Thami Sibanda (@thethaminator) June 18, 2019
So FNB came back looking for their money and it wasn’t there. I’m closing this account tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bQnXn0RuQp— Mazwi Blose (@MazwiBlose) June 18, 2019
So FNB took back their money 🌚.... I’m glad I didn’t get anything cause my account would be on negative.— Michelle Mthethwa (@MichelleMtheth1) June 19, 2019
You guys should’ve closed your accounts after withdrawing the cash then. Reopen later on 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/2RhJjuxz2t
Me : So FNB took their money back, nothing wrong with that..it's their's pic.twitter.com/LsJdWd4j8c— Thee_Gasa (@GasaThee) June 18, 2019
So FNB decided to get their money back pic.twitter.com/uVRlJwy4Mv— Mbuyisiwezwe (@Perfect_Cookham) June 19, 2019
So FNB took the money back. Pay back the money tu FNB, you can't play with our hearts like that pic.twitter.com/aZ52LVcmZp— Malebo Ramaphoko (@Malebzangwan) June 19, 2019