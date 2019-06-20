Eish! FNB apologises for incorrect guap and Mzansi ain't having it

Askies, shem! First National Bank (FNB) has issued an apology for the incorrect deposits made into customers' accounts - but some South Africans are not impressed and want to keep "their" guap.

On Wednesday the bank said a system glitch caused a delay in the bank’s debit card transactions, which then resulted in customers believing they had received "free money".

Taking to Twitter, the bank confirmed that the issue of incorrect bank balances had been resolved.