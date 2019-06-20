South Africa

Eish! FNB apologises for incorrect guap and Mzansi ain't having it

20 June 2019 - 06:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
FNB has apologised for paying 'free money' to customers, blaming a system glitch.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Askies, shem! First National Bank (FNB) has issued an apology for the incorrect deposits made into customers' accounts - but some South Africans are not impressed and want to keep "their" guap.

On Wednesday the bank said a system glitch caused a delay in the bank’s debit card transactions, which then resulted in customers believing they had received "free money".

Taking to Twitter, the bank confirmed that the issue of incorrect bank balances had been resolved.

"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers' transactional accounts [has] been resolved." said FNB.

"The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused."

The largest amount of free cash given to a customer - though unconfirmed - was R5,000.

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their "sadness". Here's a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

