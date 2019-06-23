BREAKING | Cops seize nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in couches in Pretoria flat

Police have stormed several homes and flats across Pretoria seizing two arms caches, including nearly 1,000 rounds of police-issued ammunition and 15 rifles.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and six people, including two women, were taken in for questioning.

The operation started on Saturday night when a police informant received information of the planned sale of the ammunition.

A police source said the initial sale fell through when the suspect failed to arrive at the meeting point.

“Observation was held on a block of flats. When the suspect was seen, officers entered, recovering the ammunition.”

The rounds of ammunition that were recovered are SAPS-issued 9mm and R5 bullets.

A private investigator, Renier Nel, who assisted the police, said the officers also received information on the location of firearms, resulting in the confiscation of 15 rifles.

A second police source said officers also recovered explosives and narcotics.

A TimesLIVE reporter at the scene witnessed forensic officers sealing off the second floor of a block of flats, and at a second site, saw heavily armed members of the National Intervention Unit storm a dilapidated home. This is where the rifles were found.