Poor working South Africans: Here's what they earn, at which jobs

Almost one in three working people in South Africa earn less than the national minimum wage.

This is according to a salary bench-marking survey by Giraffe, an automated recruitment platform.

"Reducing poverty and inequality - and boosting employment - have long been on the agenda of South Africa’s development policies and programmes. However, South Africa has the highest level of inequality in the world, and significant effort will be needed to address this," the company said on Tuesday.

It analysed its database of close to one million medium-skilled candidates to generate the salary survey.

The average salary for the majority of working South Africans is R6,400 a month.

Retail is the biggest industry (employing 18% of the workforce), but is also one of the worst-paying (40% earn below minimum wage).

Banking and IT pay some of the highest salaries, but employ only eight percent of the working population.